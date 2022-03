Share · View all patches · Build 8296441 · Last edited 1 March 2022 – 22:06:10 UTC by Wendy

-Fixed a screen freeze in main menu.

Btw for those who don't know i'm already looking into Redaxium 2.

I'm going through many hypothetical rough drafts for it.

IF you have feedback on Redaxium 1 that you think should apply to a sequel, let

me know on the game's steam forums.