Share · View all patches · Build 8296341 · Last edited 2 March 2022 – 15:52:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello Wild Friends

Hello Friends we have made adjustments to the crocodile and also to the grab system some will no longer pick up animals with the same weight, another news is that we have improved the grab system to prevent characters from going down the map.

Animals

-Adjusted animals weight

-Adjusted the animals' grab system to avoid the characters to go under the map

Crocodile

-Adjusted the fast movement in Shift and v, of the crocodile.

Servers

-New command for servers day and night speed added

DaySpeed=0.5f

Thank You All Very Much!

High Brazil Studio.