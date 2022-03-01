GREAT UPDATE

Hello everyone!

We were working on a giant update before the second map. I know we haven't been able to update recently but we were working on something bigger. Changes and improvements include:

We've changed the design of the in-game interface and made it look stylish.

With this update, you will be able to play as 5 Players in each game mode.

We fixed the bugs of the chat in the game and in the lobby.

After all the suggestions, we finally added the keybindings to the game.

Settings were not being saved at all, but with this update everything will be saved and ready for the next gaming experience.

The update will come with 5 different sound selection options.

You can turn off Motion Blur in settings.

We have increased the limit in the graphics settings, with this update, players have Epic and Cinematic options.

Added Adjustable Shadow setting.

Added over 100 Emotes to the lobby for players to use.

The Level System has been added to the game. Each quest item you or your teammate receives will reward you with experience. Rewards for your level will be added in future updates.

The health bar is now dynamic so players can see the status of their teammates.

Improved the sound design of all maps.

The second map comes with minor heart attacks and we as developers are struggling to test it. It is recommended that you see a cardiologist before playing!

More content coming soon...

If there is anything we need to add or change in the game, feel free to let us know. We will update it as fast as we can. As you know, all these updates are happening thanks to each of you one by one.

Best wishes,