The Lattice Grimoire update for 1 March 2022

Update notes for March 1st 2022

The Lattice Grimoire update for 1 March 2022

We've finally gotten our Mac build notarized so the game should run on newer MacOS versions again.

We've also corrected a bug in the true end blindfold sequence which skipped over Meta if choices were chosen in a particular order.

Questions were added after doing a path more than once to determine whether or not the choices from that playthrough should be calculated for the true ending. This was done to avoid players getting stuck with relationship points they only acquired due to failing to unlock an ending repeatedly. Those points can still be saved voluntarily.

We have also added steam achievements!

