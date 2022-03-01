Adore Update 10 - Devlog 1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi, adorers!

We want to share with you what we've been working on these months and what to expect for Adore in 2022.

Throughout the development process, we stayed in direct contact with the community, collecting feedback and learning a lot from you. All with one goal: to make Adore the best game possible.

The last update (Update 9 - Welcome Home) changed a lot of the gameplay loop and we are really glad about the direction it took.

We want to present our 2022 roadmap which will have a lot of new content. However, we believe that we still need to fine-tune the foundation of our new gameplay loop that was introduced in Update 9. And that will be the focus of Update 10: adjusting the Synergy and Item system in addition to implementing amazing features like Blessed and Enraged Creatures.

Here is the list of the main features:

*** Blessed and Enraged creatures!

WASD Movement (as an alternative choice)

Permanent Synergies System (Abilities)

45 new Synergies for the creatures

Permanent and Upgradable Artifacts (Items)

Ranged Creatures Rework

Huge amount of quality of life improvements

Bug fixes, optimizations, balances & much more!**

And going forward, after Update 10, our goal is to have at least 3 more Major Updates before 1.0. They would be totally focused on new content like new creatures, new maps, new bosses, new synergies new quests & the main questline.

Blessed Creatures

Blessed creatures have the potential to become stronger than normal creatures.

Normal creatures have from 1 to 14 trait points.

Blessed creatures can have from 15 to 19 traits points.

Super Blessed creatures will always have 20 traits points.

They also have different visuals!

Capturing blessed creatures is done in stages.

Each stage consumes a Particle of Gaterdrik and makes the creature stronger.

So if you want to capture a Normal creature, it will cost you 1 Particle of Draknar. For Blessed creatures you'll need two Particles and for Super Blesseds don't forget to take 3 particles with you!

Enraged

But be careful when dealing damage to a blessed creature, if it reaches zero health in one of the stages, it will become Enraged and can no longer be captured.

Enraged creatures also need to be defeated in stages.

If you decide not to capture them or trigger by mistake the Enraged state, these creatures work similarly to an elite enemy as it will get stronger and provide a bigger challenge than usual, so be careful!

Another really important feature related to blessed creatures is Essences and how they drop from normal, blessed, and super blessed creatures. But we'll talk more about that in the next devlog!

Roadmap 2022

Follow the development more closely at our discord server: Cadabra Discord.

Also, feel free to talk directly to the devs and send us any suggestions or critiques.

See you!