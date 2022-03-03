Day One Release on Linux

Greetings, dear players!

If you are using Linux system, you can now try out Mondealy: Day One on them!

The full game will also be released on Linux on release.

This question has not been raised very often or very actively, but no group of players should be forgotten!

It also means that the game will have to work great on Steam Deck!

Linux systems are more complex and more diverse, so chances are that there may be problems specific to them. If you are one of the few but proud users of these systems, I look forward to your feedback! (preferably in discussions, it's easier for me to see everything there)

I will leave this official GameMaker Studio guide related to the libraries, just in case: guide.

P.S. At the same time with the game engine update it lost support for Windows 7. I apologize for this inconvenience. As far as I know, the next engine update will bring back compatibility.

That's all!

Sincerely,

uglycoal ːmelonː