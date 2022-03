Share · View all patches · Build 8295723 · Last edited 5 March 2022 – 00:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi guys,

In our first update in 2022, we are introducing the ability to use Helicopter Simulator VR 2021 on a DOF base motion!

We export telemetry using SimTools and the commands for Pitch, Roll, and Yaw.

This is the simulator with the largest number of control possibilities you've ever seen!

Soon, more updates! stay tuned!

Telemetry data:



Configuration example: