Waves of Steel Chapter 2 Complete!

With this release, Waves of Steel is now officially in the endgame! 2/3rds of the story campaign is now playable. That's 22 out of 33 missions, not counting the bonus missions. Strap in, folks, because the end of this campaign is going places.
Thank you to everyone who has played the game, especially those of you who have written reviews and sent in feedback! It's thanks to all of you that Waves of Steel has improved so much since that first release in July of 2021! I look forward to seeing your reactions as we move towards the final missions.
The complete release notes for version 0.43 are below.
Gameplay changes:
- Add a Ukrainian flag and associated emblem
- Much of the UI has been polished and should hopefully look a lot nicer now
- Cruisers and battleships are more generous with their max displacements now
- Main guns are generally heavier and slower-firing, but deal more damage per shot
- Change the allocations of many techs to be in different missions
- Add several more treasures
- New bonus mission: "Score Attack (Cruiser)"
- All cruisers in the game can now be unlocked for use in the ship designer
- Removed the simplified ship designer mode from the game
- Planes have tweaked maneuverability and speed
- Added several new weapons, most of them silly
- Most destroyed buildings now remain on the map in a "wrecked" form
- The target lock-on system now prefers to lock onto mission targets
- Anti-projectile point defense works differently now
- The armor menu in the ship designer now shows your total HP as well as the armor bonus
- The "Akagi" and "Enterprise" carriers have 50% more HP
- The Ratatosk 1 has a simplified model, to help differentiate it from the Ratatosk 2
- Mission "Shadowy Waters" has fog
- Aircraft bombs are visually a bit bigger
- New assist: enemy camera. Lets you see the game from the enemy's point of view, while still controlling your own ship!
Bugfixes:
- Tweaked target info display in combat
- The "North Carolina" battleship has a correct name in combat
- Fix binoculars overlay drawing over the top of some HUD elements
- Fix spotlights drawing their firing arcs when you get a "DEAD ANGLE" flash
- Fix issue with the pause menu's radar circles drawing at inappropriate times
- Fix an issue causing the player to consistently miss when firing at ships that are running away from it
- Fix autofire guns sometimes firing at the center of the map
- Fix flak cannons (like the 5" heavy AA gun) not working
- Fix bug causing the countdown in mission "Pillars of Heracles" to continue after the mission is won
- Fix the ocean looking strange if time-of-day changes during combat
- Fix doubled quotation marks in loading screen tips
- If the player is not using their gamepad, it will not rumble
- Fix over-long objective description in mission "The Cat's Away"
- Fix an outdated reference to armor penetration mechanics that no longer exist
- Fix an issue with the collider on the Vulcan
- The "Faster" prompt in the mission summary now changes description when the summary is done filling in
- Fix a bug that could cause the ship designer to softlock
- Fix enemy healthbars wandering all over the place when the game is paused
- Fix ships moving weirdly immediately after unpausing the game
- Fix projectiles dying immediately if fired from inside an opponent's shield
- Fix bug causing destroyed ships to sometimes still have collision and fail to sink
- Submarines have a proper above-water material if they ever end up surfaced
- Fog no longer follows the player around
- Fix Nichols being drawn alongside tutorial elements in "The Center Cannot Hold"
- When the mission script calls for the camera to be moved, it now does so at a consistent speed, instead of a consistent duration
- Fix the player being able to interact with the intermission menu when a popup (e.g. "you unlocked new bonus missions") is active
- Fix flag strands button being clickable during ship designer tutorials
- Fix garbage flag strand style
- Fix popup prompting the player to overwrite their ship that they just saved for the first time
- Fix bug causing the mouse to not work with the main menu until the player uses the keyboard or gamepad
- Fix issue causing combat camera's speed to depend on the size of the player's ship
- Fix some building collider issues
- Fix some bugs if the player's ship gets chopped in half on death
- Restore George's umlaut; various other minor dialog tweaks
- The "TREASURE" text on the mission summary should be easier to read
- The rocket engine SFX in the Apotamkin intro cinematic should be less loud
- Light pillars marking allied/enemy ships now get destroyed when the ship is sunk
- Objective status updates should draw in a more sensible order
- Fix bug causing mines to be harmless
- Fix bug causing the target preview in the top-left to be tiny
- Removed two lighthouses from mission "Quetzalcoatl", to keep a certain pilot from getting stuck on them
- Change the color of the firing arc visualization in combat
- Fix HUD overlap if the player's ship has a lot of weapons
- Fix a bug causing background fades to not always complete
- Fix numerous bugs around mission "Storm Descendant"
- Fix AI anti-aircraft guns not working
- Fix non-ASW autofire guns shooting at submerged targets
- Fix a model bug with the Oerlikon x2 gun
Modding:
- Fix hitscan weapons not obeying friendly-fire settings
- The game now prevents ships from having negative drag
