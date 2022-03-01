 Skip to content

A Night With Gigsjaw VR update for 1 March 2022

Post Launch Update #6 | New enemy! |

Build 8295467

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is gonna be a quick one today I have some projects lined up I need to work on. However I added a new enemy! His name is wardo the wide, and he will randomly appear below you in an attempt to grab your balls ( Im not joking either, ill explain in a moment ) You must shine your light on him to make him disappear.

I also changed the cameras to show color ( Even though it ruins the camera effect ) but this is what people wanted so here it is. Last change is the game lasts 7:30

Now then, I have some pretty big changes planned over the week ( after I deal with some other things )

Im going to do an entire ui overhaul, as well as making the restaurant look a lot better. Right now everything is grey, so im gonna add new colors, make things nicer to look out. Im also going to have a much more interactive UI, heres the little sketch I made :

As for the last change, Id like to go with a more comedic take on a survival horror. So hopefully the game still feels scary, but goofy as well. The vent enemy ( Now named the Orphan ) is a teeny tiny guy with a massive head. Wardo the Wide is THICC. The other two are unchanged

Anyways, hopefully you guys enjoy a new ball biting enemy to deal with, in a few days I will overhaul the whole game and I believe we will be in a much better place :)

