Major Update! Updated Engine!

Because of future plans, I ended up making quite a few changes to Thibalryn for everyone.

Most notable are:

Upgraded engine from Unity 2017 to Unity 2019

Scripting backend changed to improve performance

Intermediary loading scenes to reduce memory usage

Build compression changed to decrease game size

Add saved indicator

Sealed away most flip discs

Here is the full changelog:

Removed debug output of SFXSlider value

Fixed skull blocks being too high in Stage 3 Area 81

Added gating blocks to Stage 4 Area 61 so a player does not potentially waste thier time going to Stage 3 too soon

Added extra skull blocks to Stage 4 Area 63 to prevent a player becoming stuck in a pit

Added skull blocks to both areas on the sides of Stage 5 Area 13 as a hint

Sealed away most flip discs

Added unreachable coloured flip discs above Stage 1 SpawnArea 5

Culled some leapers from Stage 4 SpawnArea 44, 45 and 46

Upgraded to newer Unity engine (2019.4)

Changed scripting backend to IL2CPP

Removed a lot of decorative tiles near Stage 4 Area 48

Enforced pixel light limit of 1

Removed compression from logo

Fixed a major display issue with the "item get" window

Fixed a case where sometimes the language would be English

Added editor script to find prefabs with component

Added editor script to find prefabs with script

Removed some enemies from Stage 5 Area 42, 48 and 49

Added random rotation to player ball on spawn

Added extra tiles to Stage 5 Area 48

Redesigned scene loading system to fix high memory usage during stage transitions

Fixed a case where loading text could disappear from the title screen

Loading text on title screen no longer flashes

Fixed a minor scale error on the loading bars

Added indicator bars for when the game is saved

Increased "coyote time" to make it easier to jump from ledges

Jumping from ground can be accomplished sooner

Removed error message from when demo manager is not found in scene

Fixed an issue where the flip disc would not function on some platforms

Enabled usage of the new speculative collision detection for some objects

Fixed an exploit where camera could be stuck in an unexpected rotation due to flip disc usage while player focus was lost

Changed build compression to use LZ4HC

Updated non PCM audio to use the PCM format

Changed method used for getting reference to the game manager

SetTint no longer tries to get renderer component again and reuses what is already referenced

Note that due to engine changes, it is entirely possible new bugs have taken up residence. I have exterminated all I could, but upgrading Unity is messy.

If you find any, please don't hesitate to let me know. I would very much appreciate it.

Special thanks to VertPlaysGames for the discovery of some bugs in the previous version. ːsteamthumbsupː