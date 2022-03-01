Major Update! Updated Engine!

Because of future plans, I ended up making quite a few changes to Thibalryn for everyone.
Most notable are:
- Upgraded engine from Unity 2017 to Unity 2019
- Scripting backend changed to improve performance
- Intermediary loading scenes to reduce memory usage
- Build compression changed to decrease game size
- Add saved indicator
- Sealed away most flip discs
Here is the full changelog:
- Removed debug output of SFXSlider value
- Fixed skull blocks being too high in Stage 3 Area 81
- Added gating blocks to Stage 4 Area 61 so a player does not potentially waste thier time going to Stage 3 too soon
- Added extra skull blocks to Stage 4 Area 63 to prevent a player becoming stuck in a pit
- Added skull blocks to both areas on the sides of Stage 5 Area 13 as a hint
- Sealed away most flip discs
- Added unreachable coloured flip discs above Stage 1 SpawnArea 5
- Culled some leapers from Stage 4 SpawnArea 44, 45 and 46
- Upgraded to newer Unity engine (2019.4)
- Changed scripting backend to IL2CPP
- Removed a lot of decorative tiles near Stage 4 Area 48
- Enforced pixel light limit of 1
- Removed compression from logo
- Fixed a major display issue with the "item get" window
- Fixed a case where sometimes the language would be English
- Added editor script to find prefabs with component
- Added editor script to find prefabs with script
- Removed some enemies from Stage 5 Area 42, 48 and 49
- Added random rotation to player ball on spawn
- Added extra tiles to Stage 5 Area 48
- Redesigned scene loading system to fix high memory usage during stage transitions
- Fixed a case where loading text could disappear from the title screen
- Loading text on title screen no longer flashes
- Fixed a minor scale error on the loading bars
- Added indicator bars for when the game is saved
- Increased "coyote time" to make it easier to jump from ledges
- Jumping from ground can be accomplished sooner
- Removed error message from when demo manager is not found in scene
- Fixed an issue where the flip disc would not function on some platforms
- Enabled usage of the new speculative collision detection for some objects
- Fixed an exploit where camera could be stuck in an unexpected rotation due to flip disc usage while player focus was lost
- Changed build compression to use LZ4HC
- Updated non PCM audio to use the PCM format
- Changed method used for getting reference to the game manager
- SetTint no longer tries to get renderer component again and reuses what is already referenced
Note that due to engine changes, it is entirely possible new bugs have taken up residence. I have exterminated all I could, but upgrading Unity is messy.
If you find any, please don't hesitate to let me know. I would very much appreciate it.
Special thanks to VertPlaysGames for the discovery of some bugs in the previous version. ːsteamthumbsupː
