Update 4 - Game Feel & Juice

Hi everyone!

We’ve been hard at work since our last update (Update 3), and today we are happy to announce the first major update of Neko Ghost, Jump!. This update addresses feedback and ideas brought in from the community since our Early Access launch. It also brings in new content, new user interfaces in some areas, as well as fixes some bugs and technical issues.

These are some of the new features you’ll find in this update:

Ironcat, a new game mode

They say cats have 9 lives. Well, in the Ironcat mode, that’s all you get to complete the game – 9 lives, and if you run out of them, it’s game over for you. Not for the faint of heart, this game mode was a Kickstarter stretch goal and it definitely needs some fine-tuning, but if you’re up for a challenge, how far can you make it?

Revamped user interface (WIP)

We are in the middle of designing a cleaner, easier-to-understand user interface throughout the game, with the Save Slot/New Game and Play Style menus getting first dibs.

New movement and combat mechanics

Even before Early Access, we weren't too happy with how combat felt in the game. Then we had a bunch of great community members also voicing their opinions and this is what we came up with that wouldn't break the whole game and set us back months of development!

We’ve implemented two new attacks: a Ground Pound that allows you to strike from the air (also useful for platforming), and a 360º attack that damages all enemies in range. Both are triggered by the "Heavy Attack"

We’ve also added a new Rolling movement (along with several tweaks to how movement works to make it feel even less floaty). Now you can also change the values of Max Speed, Air Control, Max Dash Velocity, and Max Bunny Hop Velocity on the Assist menu.

Finally, you can now get Bird or Monkey Poop out of the screen (that is, clean your view) much faster than before if you keep moving – be it jumping, rolling, or attacking enemies.

Juice

You will start to notice some liberal (but not too terrible) use of screen shake and more VFX to give more impact to certain things.

Animations

There are now idle animations for Nekoman. He’ll loop the same one until you cancel idle (by basically doing anything other than just standing there), and he’ll do his next one. Some are biome specific.

Mechanic Visual Clarity

Ghostform now has a smooth transition. Before it was an instant thing, and that caused a lot of issues for players who had no clue why Ghostform would be instakilled (it doesn’t get instakilled with all attacks, and that’s something else we’ll have to address in the future somehow). The speed it returns back is constant currently and we’ll make adjustments to how fast it goes back based on player feedback (I’ve already tripled it since its inception).

New wardrobe set

Beat your enemies with style and a big smile! If you have some coins, remember to visit the village’s fashion shop to see what’s new. Choose your next outfit among a long list of cool cosmetics, such as fur styles, accessories, and weapon skins, that will make Nekoman look like a real hero. Also, there’s a cute Cupid costume that will make you fall in love!

There are a bunch of quality-of-life additions and bug fixes as well but I don't want to bore you with all that. Just get in there and have some fun!

What do you think about these new features? Join the discussion in the comments or in our Discord! https://discord.gg/NekoGhostJump If you have any questions, or suggestions for future updates, don’t hesitate to drop by the Steam forums or the Discord servers – your feedback is invaluable to us! Also, please consider leaving your review to help other Steam users if you already enjoyed the game. That helps a lot too! Thank you very much for your support, and talk to you soon.

– Victor

