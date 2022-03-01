V.2020.2.1

I'll anticipate this update to fix a few problem we were having with the version.

ːns_greenː Cars can be craft now, people were having difficulty to find the cars in the maps and now, you can spawn the cars wherever you are.

ːns_greenː Revolver was added as a permanent item on the base game.

ːns_greenː The inventory item "Revolver" was replaced with a "Hunting Rifle". This rifle has a better zoom as requested.

ːns_greenː Some of the problems with the building system was fixed for this version.

ːns_greenː Everytime you use the compass, it will show the terrain id from where you are to make it easier for you to localize yourself.

Note: If you had a car before this update, it may change to another car in the new version.

Finally: Just a reminder that the DLC "Andarilho - Supporters Pack" will be retired soon and this is your the last chance to buy it.

