The Galactic Junkers: OUT NOW!

Ahoy, Galactic Space Captains!

The Galactic Junkers is OUT NOW on Steam & Xbox (more consoles soon)! Get a limited time 10% DISCOUNT right here on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1243160/The_Galactic_Junkers/

Get ready to explore strange new worlds, meet weird new people, try dodgy food, and boldly fumble where no space captain has fumbled before. Take a look at our NEW launch trailer!

[previewyoutube=_IFH-J96ofc;full] ]

Budding space captains can jump behind the helm of their very own spaceship and scour the galaxy on the lookout for derelict ships to board. But beware of pesky bounty hunters who are hot on your tail and don't forget to keep an eye out for those troublesome aliens that lurk in the vacuum of space.



Assemble your crew, and storm ahead on an adventure of a lifetime. You won't be diving in alone, you'll have your ship's built in AI system (known as M.O.E) to help guide you along the way.



The destruction of the Earth would be known as the Great Cataclysm. By some miracle it didn’t take the whole solar system with it, but it did force humanity to spread further into the reaches of space, living on space stations and whatever ships they could find. No one knew what caused it but everyone was too busy foraging for scrap metal and any cool memorabilia to really care any more.



Now fighting each other, either as members of the Galactic Union, or the many pirate factions, humanity is trying to make a living in this dangerous place, so it is important that any adventurer knows their opponent and where to find them.



Finally, we wanted to send a massive thank you for your continued support.

Thank you for allowing us to make our dreams a reality. We feel incredibly lucky to have the support from such a great community and being able to work with each other.