Release v 1.0.0 BigPatch #2

fixed:

-- An unused function has been removed

--The option to include borders is retained. When loading a save, if you had borders turned off, they will remain turned off

--Buttons on the bottom bar are more stable and optimized

--Fixed a crash from the button for hiring mercenaries

--Departure from charts fixed. Graphs have become more optimized

--Fixed the conditions for obtaining the trait THIRST FOR LAND

--Prevented potential crash from units

--Fixed a crash from several units on a cage

--Fixed trading beyond the map

--Cultural expansion has become more stable (maybe there will be no more crashes)

--A declaration of war breaks an alliance

--Cultural expansion no longer affects cities

--Laws will no longer be made randomly on their own

Changes:

--The day and night setting is saved. If you need to turn off the night in an already started game, you can edit the .txt save file in line 7 by changing it to 0 or 1

New:

-- Progress is displayed next to the save being loaded

--Added autosave. They happen every 3 turns.

--Added tooltips for resources in the resource panel