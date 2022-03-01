Release v 1.0.0 BigPatch #2

fixed:
-- An unused function has been removed
--The option to include borders is retained. When loading a save, if you had borders turned off, they will remain turned off
--Buttons on the bottom bar are more stable and optimized
--Fixed a crash from the button for hiring mercenaries
--Departure from charts fixed. Graphs have become more optimized
--Fixed the conditions for obtaining the trait THIRST FOR LAND
--Prevented potential crash from units
--Fixed a crash from several units on a cage
--Fixed trading beyond the map
--Cultural expansion has become more stable (maybe there will be no more crashes)
--A declaration of war breaks an alliance
--Cultural expansion no longer affects cities
--Laws will no longer be made randomly on their own
Changes:
--The day and night setting is saved. If you need to turn off the night in an already started game, you can edit the .txt save file in line 7 by changing it to 0 or 1
New:
-- Progress is displayed next to the save being loaded
--Added autosave. They happen every 3 turns.
--Added tooltips for resources in the resource panel
