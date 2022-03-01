 Skip to content

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout update for 1 March 2022

Turn heel and tumble as La Luz the Wrestler, available NOW with Prime Gaming!

Build 8294509

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

LA LUZ ENTERS THE RING - GET THE LATEST PRIME GAMING DROP!

And in the multi-coloured corner we have… La Luz! Get this brand new clown wrestler costume drop – exclusively from the Prime Gaming A-Team – right now.

It’s all you need to get rasslin’ in the Blunderdome.

TO THE VICTOR, THE CROWNS!

The super finisher costume isn’t the only thing. The La Luz drop also includes 3 Crowns for the heavyweight champions among you ready to FIGHT.

So there’s no excuse: get the goods by heading over to Prime Gaming and follow the instructions to link your account. And if you need any help, our useful guide is just a click away!

Changed depots in fqa_submission_1 branch

View more data in app history for build 8294509
Fall Guys Content Depot 1097151
