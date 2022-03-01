Starbase Community News: February 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome back to Starbase Community News, your monthly post dedicated to all things Starbase community, both in-game and outside the game! Community News has been running since October 2020, and past issues can be found on the official Starbase forums under Developer topics.

February was a busy month for us Frozenbyteans - there were several new game updates both on the Early Access live build and the PTU, adding some much needed fixes and quality of life improvements, as well as introducing Ship Repair Terminals on the live build.

While we await the next update, let's check what shenanigans our players and the rest of the community have been up to during the shortest month of the year!

Community Highlights

Dropship combat action on the moon, presented by Red Vipre!

FatFly World of Games introduces the bomber ship Kondor Mk2!

Check out this amazing mech by Commando Doggo!

Building a station hopper with Baboon King!

Time to tackle a new project with Softwerker!

Combat footage of a fighter engaging with an Empire gunship, presented by Biohazard!

Screenshot Showcase



Posted by Nudelteppich#2409 on Discord



Posted by ChaosRifle on Steam



Posted by ZombieMouse on Steam



Posted by Kodey on Steam



Posted by PunchoKilla on Steam



Posted by dice2tilz on Steam



Posted by Talon on Steam



Posted by Sp1ceRub on reddit

Fanwork Showcase





"ETLXS-062D Eleganz", posted by Astralion#5521 on Discord.



Posted by Sᵽɨđɇɍ on Steam



"MPMS-2", a multipurpose modular ship posted by Leslawangelo on reddit. Blueprint available for free here!



The Shoob, posted by JodTheThird on reddit





"Tachi" replica, posted by GluxDesigns on reddit

