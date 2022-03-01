Puzzle Quest 3 Steam Early Access starts now!

Happy Puzzle Quest 3 Steam Early Access Day!

To celebrate, here's a message from Steve Fawkner aka Sirrian, creator of the Puzzle Quest series:

Hello Puzzle Quest 3 fans!

It's Sirrian here, AKA Steve Fawkner, the creator and lead designer of the PQ series. I couldn't be more thrilled today as we usher in the Early Access on Steam for PC. To mark this momentous occasion, we've created a brand new trailer to welcome players both old and new to the world of Etheria.

It's been a long journey since we first started development almost 3 years ago - so much around us has changed and continues to change - but I want to thank the entire team at Infinity Plus 2 and 505 Games for being such a rock-solid, creative, and talented bunch of people; no matter what the world served up, I was constantly in awe of all the hard work the team did to get us to this point. The entire team has poured their hearts into this dream project to deliver a worthy successor of the series to our players. We couldn't have reached this point without every single person from producers, programmers, designers, artists, support, community, and more. And I especially want to give a giant-sized thank you to our mobile Early Access players who have provided us with invaluable feedback that helped us shape the game to where it is today. We will always be grateful for your hard work and dedication to making this the best Puzzle Quest game yet!

I also want to congratulate the entire player community for helping us achieve over 200,000 Steam Wishlists and Pre-Registrations! Our entire team was deeply moved seeing how many of you were ready to head back into Etheria and save it from the next big threat. You’ll be able to claim your pre-reg rewards in the game upon unlocking the global mailbox when you reach level 5 after the game launches.

With so many of you enthusiastically answering the call of adventure, I can't wait to see what hero class many of you will choose and how many will contend for honor in the PVP tournaments or work together to conquer some of our challenging co-op dungeons. We're looking forward to starting this journey with our Steam Early Access players - we're eager to hear your feedback on PC as you begin to familiarize yourself with the game.

We are incredibly proud to share Puzzle Quest 3 with all of you out there, and though we've finally arrived at our launch day, this is just the beginning of an exciting new journey into Etheria. As Puzzle Quest 3 continues to evolve, we'll bring more stories, classes, enemies, and much more. We want to ensure Puzzle Quest 3 grows with your continued help, so be sure to follow all our official Community channels!

Thanks again and congratulations, adventurers. We're glad to have you in Etheria.

Steve "Sirrian" Fawkner

CEO and Creative Lead, Infinity Plus Two