Buttons (consumables) added | 7th King of the Hill Season Results

Buttons



These are consumables that can be obtained as rewards and then used outside of combat. Designed to help you turn a bad run around. More "buttons" will be added soon.

Selling items

You are able to sell items you don't need anymore at half-price from now on.

Unique active class ability animations

Added for the following classes: Tanks, Cultists, Shooters, Eggheads, Mages, Healers. Now each class has its own unique active ability animations. Previously, the default attack animations were used instead.

"Christmas Brawl"

...is now titled simply just "Brawl". We removed all the holiday stuff.

Balance changes

Hedonism (Mutations Tree) is now cheaper: 50 -> 30 tokens;

(Mutations Tree) is now cheaper: 50 -> 30 tokens; Magic Defence Bonus (Mutations Tree) nerfed: max level is now 80%;

(Mutations Tree) nerfed: max level is now 80%; Sale! (Mutations Tree) changed: discounts decreased, mutation price decreased;

(Mutations Tree) changed: discounts decreased, mutation price decreased; Levels 2 and 3 of the Armor bonus mutation (Mutations Tree) buffed: 20, 50 -> 30, 60;

mutation (Mutations Tree) buffed: 20, 50 -> 30, 60; Bloodletting now doubles the Healers' healing and damage;

now doubles the Healers' healing and damage; The majority of the mutations from the Mutations Tree now don't affect non-human units that join your team: drones, zombies etc.

Magic resistance from the "Crocidile Head" text event decreased: 15% -> 10%;

from the "Crocidile Head" text event decreased: 15% -> 10%; Powerful Pill damage bonus buffed: 20 -> 30

damage bonus buffed: 20 -> 30 Healers' items: 1-3 tier items are cheaper, 4-5 tier - more expensive. Health bonus increased

It's time to wrap up the seventh King of the Hill Season.

WINNERS:

🥇 Izard

🥈 Lectrice

🥉 Scruffy. The janitor.

Congratulations. All three will receive Despotism 3k and Despot’s Game OST Steam keys. To claim your prizes, please contact Antishyr via Steam.

The new eighth season starts now and ends on March 29th at 9 am PT / 18:00 CET.[/b]

We would like to state that Konfa Games is against the war.

Join the d'Spot's community to share your feedback with the devs and chat with other puny humans like you:

