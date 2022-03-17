 Skip to content

Warplan Pacific update for 17 March 2022

WarPlan Pacific is out now on Steam

Warplan Pacific has been released: now you can play it also on Steam.

WarPlan Pacific uses the same game system as the original WarPlan with additional features and improvements. The game covers all the nations at war in the Pacific theatre from December 1941 to 1945.

The game's scale is massive, covering 62 different potential countries, in a map large 50 miles / 80km per hex using a modified Mercator map scaling to allow a flowing game that doesn’t overload the player. The land scale is 15k - 60k men, air scale is 300-400 aircraft and naval scale is 1 capital ship + support ships.

