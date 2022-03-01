Share · View all patches · Build 8294269 · Last edited 1 March 2022 – 15:06:16 UTC by Wendy

Patch 1.0.29359.0 is now available!

Brings various improvements to the game and fixes, including improved combat experience in multiplayer sessions, as well as new advanced customization options.

Check the complete patch notes below:

Patch Notes 1.0.29359.0:

New

Added new Customization Options! You can now customize a secondary color and a detail color for each of your equipment parts.

Added Steam Deck compatibility with Dynamic Cloud Sync.

You can now skip cutscenes in multiplayer sessions.

Added DualSense™ haptic features for the PS5™ controller on PlayStation®5.

Added Loadouts to save specific combinations of Equipment, Runes and Dye.

On PC, added keyboard shortcuts for the Power and Item Wheel using the numeric keys.

The Online Tab in the Status Menu will now show your current Server Region.

Fixes

Fixes to various Shadow Powers.

Improved Camera Collision algorithm.

Fixed a T-Pose bug that could happen at the start of a mission.

Many other minor fixes.

Changes

Controller vibration settings now enable you to adjust vibration intensity.

Performance improvements.

Improved combat experience in multiplayer sessions. Latency problems when playing as the client in MP sessions have now been solved.

That is all for now! We’ll be releasing a new update soon, hence, we recommend that you follow us on Twitter and join our Discord server so you’re up to date about the progress being made on Aragami 2.

Thanks for your support ♡

The Lince Works team