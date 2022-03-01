Early access patch release 1

Hey everyone! We've been working hard on collecting impressions from the crazy release day yesterday and several changes have been made. Here's the list of changes in todays version:

Story mode:

Several card awards have been added for completing chapters

Balance changes:

Increased damage output for "Firecracker"

Hero Tieto - Double hands attack no longer steals gold

Story 1.1 to 1.5 difficulty increased

Basic attacks on all villagers/townpeople/peasants

New cards:

6 New Action cards

1 New World structure card

2 New highwind creature cards

1 New Hologev creature card

3 New world cards

In addition, the following in-game fixes are implemented:

IMPROVED End game screen buttons are clearer to avoid confusion

IMPROVED Header and item grouping in the market has been improved

IMPROVED Cards are highlighted instead of zoomed in when selected in-game

IMPROVED Some in-game events have been made slightly faster

ADDED Button to toggle friends list from within the friends list

FIXED Number of action points in-game was sometimes displayed incorrectly

FIXED ZzZ disappeared when you selected a card

FIXED Selected / chosen card is placed back down when turn ends

FIXED Avatars could not be purchased for research points

FIXED Building cards could randomly not be placed after the first game

FIXED Potion cards could randomly not be used after the first game

FIXED In-game messages popped up behind other elements such as cards

FIXED Taunts popped up behind everything

FIXED loading flickering between missions

FIXED Several server bugs have been fixed

This release is ready to download, so go ahead and keep us updated on Discord!

Thanks for playing!