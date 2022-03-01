Early access patch release 1

Hey everyone! We've been working hard on collecting impressions from the crazy release day yesterday and several changes have been made. Here's the list of changes in todays version:
Story mode:
- Several card awards have been added for completing chapters
Balance changes:
- Increased damage output for "Firecracker"
- Hero Tieto - Double hands attack no longer steals gold
- Story 1.1 to 1.5 difficulty increased
- Basic attacks on all villagers/townpeople/peasants
New cards:
- 6 New Action cards
- 1 New World structure card
- 2 New highwind creature cards
- 1 New Hologev creature card
- 3 New world cards
In addition, the following in-game fixes are implemented:
IMPROVED End game screen buttons are clearer to avoid confusion
IMPROVED Header and item grouping in the market has been improved
IMPROVED Cards are highlighted instead of zoomed in when selected in-game
IMPROVED Some in-game events have been made slightly faster
ADDED Button to toggle friends list from within the friends list
FIXED Number of action points in-game was sometimes displayed incorrectly
FIXED ZzZ disappeared when you selected a card
FIXED Selected / chosen card is placed back down when turn ends
FIXED Avatars could not be purchased for research points
FIXED Building cards could randomly not be placed after the first game
FIXED Potion cards could randomly not be used after the first game
FIXED In-game messages popped up behind other elements such as cards
FIXED Taunts popped up behind everything
FIXED loading flickering between missions
FIXED Several server bugs have been fixed
This release is ready to download, so go ahead and keep us updated on Discord!
Changed files in this update