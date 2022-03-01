Battle Cry of Freedom Releasing at 18:00 CET!

Hello there everyone! After nearly 10 years of development and a successful showing at the Steam Next Fest, Battle Cry of Freedom will launch today at 18:00 CET (12:00 EST or 09:00 PST). That is less than 2 hours from now! So load your Musket, sharpen your swords and prepare for battle!

For a limited time, you can pick up Battle Cry of Freedom with a special launch discount of 20% off of the retail price of $19.99 (€19.99).

YouTube

Battle Cry of Freedom gives players a chance to experience the American Civil War up close and personal, complete with historically accurate uniforms and weaponry. Zip past bullets and dodge cannon blows while fighting epic battles in real-time with fully destructible environments and dynamic weather effects. Play as the Union or Confederate army and choose a spot among 3 distinct branches: artillery, infantry, and specialists such as Engineers, Medics or Militia.

Battle Cry of Freedom puts players in control by offering a wide range of customization options, including dozens of classes and over 120 server settings. Experience thrilling battles across 14 maps inspired by key Civil War locations, and become an architect of the action by creating personalized maps using easy-to-learn modding tools. A variety of game modes including Commander Battle, Siege, Conquest, Convoy Ambush, and more ensure a new challenge with every playthrough.

Key Features:



Accurate mid-19th century weapons, uniforms, and environments.

Massive multiplayer battles with up to 500 players simultaneously fighting each other on the same battlefield.

A wide range of artillery pieces ranging from field cannons to mortars, capable of firing a variety of missiles such as canisters, explosive shells, case shots, solid shots, bolts, and more - all fully controllable by players.

Construct barricades, dig trenches, and rig explosives.

Destructible environments -players can use a range of cannons, axes, and explosives to destroy various buildings, bridges, walls, trees, and other structures.

Special musician units with drums, fifes, bugles, banjos, violins, or pianos.

More than 50 classical and folk background music tracks, all recorded and played by award-winning musicians.

Wage war on more than 14 maps all across North America or play on a randomly generated map.

Create your own maps with the included easy-to-learn but powerful Scene Editor.

Participate in the community and enlist with a Regiment (Clan) to take part in massive, organized battles with players re-enacting historically accurate tactics of the Civil War Era.

Over 120 server settings allow you to personalize every detail of the game.

We will continue updating the game after release and are planning to release weekly updates every Wednesday. Weekly updates will include the addition of new features, maps, items, performance improvements, and bug fixes. Changelogs will be posted on our Discord.

Roadmap

Optimization

With the game being released to the public, we finally have the opportunity to collect performance data to further improve the performance of the game. Work on this will be ongoing for a long time, as there is always something that can be improved.

Gameplay and Quality of life improvements.

As the game is rolling out in public play, we will be spending lots of time optimizing gameplay systems like melee, to make it better, smoother, and more accurate. We will also be improving the shooting and first-person systems to be more responsive.

More maps

In addition to the Scene-Editor provided in the game, we will continue adding more official maps to the base game.

More Weapons and Artillery

One of the unique things about the American Civil War is the sheer number of weapons and artillery pieces that saw service throughout the war. While we already have over 120 weapons included in the game, we plan on adding even more.

New Regiments and Uniforms

We will continue adding new Regiments and Uniforms to the game, complete with all the customization options that you are used to from the currently included Uniforms. However, work on this is currently on halt, as our Character Artist is from Ukraine.

Naval Content

We plan to add various Naval Themed content, such as usable boats, ships, marines and naval artillery. Marines and sailors will be able to swim, which will change the tactics of the battlefield entirely.

Cavalry

One of the most requested features is the addition of cavalry to Battle Cry of Freedom.

We already have plenty of content prepared for the eventual addition of cavalry units to the game. Players will be able to ride horses and fight from horseback. Artillery units will also be able to tow cannons with the help of horses.

Modding Tools and Scene Editor improvements

To give players the ability to modify the game to their liking, we will continue adding more and better modding tools to the game. The Scene Editor will see a number of improvements, such as the ability to walk/test your map without hosting a server.

More work on AI-Soldiers

Currently only available in the Commander Battle game mode, we will be adding AI-Soldiers to all of the other game modes as well. We will also be adding a Commander Battle Conquest game mode to the game.

Re-work Animations

We plan on reworking various Animations to reduce the “jankiness” of the game and improve playability, especially regarding melee animations.

[url=https://discord.gg/battlecryoffreedom]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38206562/e7ceace0012637d31366af5058b28676b1ddc00e.png)

[/url]

We hope to see you on the battlefield!

/Flying Squirrel Entertainment

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1358710/Battle_Cry_of_Freedom/