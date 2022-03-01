 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Welcome to Elk update for 1 March 2022

1.22 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8294237 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes a problem with save files and achievements that were introduced in the last patch.

The last patch introduced a bug where save files were being saved to and read from a wrong location. This meant that users who played before the patch, couldn't load their saves. This has now been fixed, and your saves should be back.

In case you've played the game while between the last patch and this patch, the two saves will be merged together, picking the file from each save, that is the furthest along.

Sorry to everyone who experienced the bug. If you have any problems or need further assistance, feel free to contact us on our Discord server or mail support@tripletopping.com

Hope you have fun!

(Thanks to Jeanette and Bigfoot for reporting the problem)

Changed files in this update

Welcome to Elk Windows 64 Depot 1015941
  • Loading history…
Welcom to Elk Mac Depot 1015942
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.