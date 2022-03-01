ARAIGNEES 0.1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8294156 · Last edited 1 March 2022 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Spider cave:

-I added a lot of environmental details all over the level. Some are there to help the player and make the gameplay flow more easier again.

-Tried to optimise some area because I had peoples tell they are getting fps drop.

-A lot of tweaking in the spiders AI have been made.

-Changing how the player open doors now letting them grab it.

-Made some optimisation after some complains about fps drop in some area.

The crystal:

-Added texts and visuals to help the player understand more what's going on.

-Added environmental details.

CHAPTERS 2 Work in progress

The progress is going good for the chapters 2!

Making it help me to perfect the storyline in chapters 1 too.

Thank you for playing my game !

wannaodin