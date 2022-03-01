 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ARAIGNEES update for 1 March 2022

ARAIGNEES 0.1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8294156 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spider cave:

-I added a lot of environmental details all over the level. Some are there to help the player and make the gameplay flow more easier again.

-Tried to optimise some area because I had peoples tell they are getting fps drop.

-A lot of tweaking in the spiders AI have been made.

-Changing how the player open doors now letting them grab it.

-Made some optimisation after some complains about fps drop in some area.

The crystal:

-Added texts and visuals to help the player understand more what's going on.

-Added environmental details.

CHAPTERS 2 Work in progress

The progress is going good for the chapters 2!

Making it help me to perfect the storyline in chapters 1 too.

Thank you for playing my game !

wannaodin

Changed files in this update

ARAIGNEES Content Depot 1805141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.