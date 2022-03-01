ARAIGNEES 0.1.2.0

Spider cave:
-I added a lot of environmental details all over the level. Some are there to help the player and make the gameplay flow more easier again.
-Tried to optimise some area because I had peoples tell they are getting fps drop.
-A lot of tweaking in the spiders AI have been made.
-Changing how the player open doors now letting them grab it.
-Made some optimisation after some complains about fps drop in some area.
The crystal:
-Added texts and visuals to help the player understand more what's going on.
-Added environmental details.
CHAPTERS 2 Work in progress
The progress is going good for the chapters 2!
Making it help me to perfect the storyline in chapters 1 too.
Thank you for playing my game !
wannaodin
