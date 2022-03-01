Multiplayer Lobby and fix UPDATE

MULTIPLAYER

New Lobby System :

Before each game the players are sent to a lobby, to be able to make the game settings, change the map, choose the AI, etc. In addition to all this, now at the end of each game players are sent back to the lobby.

Doors Fix :

Despite the fix from the last update, the doors were still subject to desync, we found the problem and fixed it.

Server List :

Server list now refresh automatically.

UI

New Stamina UI :

Many players have asked us to add a UI to know their amount of stamina, here it is.

GAMEMODE

Jerrycan Spawn Issue :

The inaccessible jerrycan spawn in the hangar map was modified.