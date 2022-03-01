 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Casual Game Engine update for 1 March 2022

Spring Update released

Share · View all patches · Build 8294073 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys,

I have just published a small update.

Changes include:

  • New movement type (does not depend on the rotation)
  • Save game menu entry in main menu
  • Dormancy indicator to indicate if an entity shall be included in dormancy checks
  • Improved APIFuncs::ShouldDraw() engine function

You will need to upgrade your current IScriptedEntity classes and add the CanBeDormant() method: 

bool CanBeDormant()  
{  
return false; //False = not included in dormancy checks, true = included in checks  
}

Dormancy checks will lead to that entities which are way out of the players range will be suspended to save processing time. However this is not suggested for every type of entity. It actually depends on what entity you are implementing.

Have fun with the update!

Changed files in this update

Casual Game Engine Content Depot 1725731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.