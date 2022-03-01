Spring Update released

Hey guys,

I have just published a small update.

Changes include:

New movement type (does not depend on the rotation)

Save game menu entry in main menu

Dormancy indicator to indicate if an entity shall be included in dormancy checks

Improved APIFuncs::ShouldDraw() engine function

You will need to upgrade your current IScriptedEntity classes and add the CanBeDormant() method:

bool CanBeDormant() { return false; //False = not included in dormancy checks, true = included in checks }

Dormancy checks will lead to that entities which are way out of the players range will be suspended to save processing time. However this is not suggested for every type of entity. It actually depends on what entity you are implementing.

Have fun with the update!