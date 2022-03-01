0.2331 Released - Controller Support, New Language Localisations

The main feature this time is full support for gamepads (Steam Deck, XBox One and PlayStation 4 controllers are all officially supported). If you prefer to play with a gamepad or would like to try it out, now is the time! We are also adding six new languages localisations (we are not updating our store page to say we officially support these yet; they should be considered to be in beta for now). The languages are Czech, French, Japanese, Korean, Dutch & Polish.

There’s also some fixes and changes, detailed below, including a fix for Mac so Mac users should be able to play Hibernation now! We have also moved the game files to an encrypted form, so the download is likely to be larger than a regular patch since Steam won’t recognise the encrypted files.

Headline Features

Gamepad support added All standard gamepad buttons now have functions which can be viewed from the options menu When using a gamepad, key bindings show gamepad glyphs Several notifications have been added or replaced to explain gamepad support when using them The Hungry Spider can now be properly controlled with a gamepad XBox One, PlayStation 4 and Steam Deck gamepads can be selected from the options menu to display the correct glyphs When using Big Picture mode on Steam, or the Steam Deck the on-screen keyboard will display when needed



Other Fixes & Changes