0.2331 Released - Controller Support, New Language Localisations

The main feature this time is full support for gamepads (Steam Deck, XBox One and PlayStation 4 controllers are all officially supported). If you prefer to play with a gamepad or would like to try it out, now is the time! We are also adding six new languages localisations (we are not updating our store page to say we officially support these yet; they should be considered to be in beta for now). The languages are Czech, French, Japanese, Korean, Dutch & Polish.
There’s also some fixes and changes, detailed below, including a fix for Mac so Mac users should be able to play Hibernation now! We have also moved the game files to an encrypted form, so the download is likely to be larger than a regular patch since Steam won’t recognise the encrypted files.
Headline Features
-
Gamepad support added
- All standard gamepad buttons now have functions which can be viewed from the options menu
- When using a gamepad, key bindings show gamepad glyphs
- Several notifications have been added or replaced to explain gamepad support when using them
- The Hungry Spider can now be properly controlled with a gamepad
- XBox One, PlayStation 4 and Steam Deck gamepads can be selected from the options menu to display the correct glyphs
- When using Big Picture mode on Steam, or the Steam Deck the on-screen keyboard will display when needed
Other Fixes & Changes
- Several new localisation languages added for testing (Czech, French, Japanese, Korean, Dutch, Polish)
- Mac build is now updated to include the Hibernation extra level
- Fixed a memory leak in creature despawning
- Fixed some minor pathing bugs
- Several areas in the game with small text have had their text size increased
- Fixed an issue where the mouse pointer would not change until moved in some circumstances
- Fixed an issue where brood chamber hover information would come up overground after having it come up underground
- Fixed an issue where ants could get stuck on the overground nest exit
- Fixed an issue where sometimes level setups could drop off the screen at the bottom
- Minimap pings will now display more consistently
- Fixed an issue where dragging the mouse during a cutscene could cause tiles to tag for digging
- Fixed an issue where tiles would be left highlighted when tabbing to surface
- Fixed an issue where dead creatures could sometimes be carried off to the side of the carrying ant
- Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor would change when hovering over an enemy nest but not change back when moving off it
- Added in quick build / upgrade key binding (default to thumb mouse button 1). Hold to automatically select the upgrade or build tool most suitable for where your cursor is
Changed files in this update