Share · View all patches · Build 8294026 · Last edited 1 March 2022 – 14:26:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Year of the Wang starts now, as Shadow Warrior 3 launches on Steam!

Jump in now to see Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embarking on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1036890/Shadow_Warrior_3/

And while you're waiting for the game to download, check a look at the Launch Trailer below.