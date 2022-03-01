Early Access: Fixes #2

Greetings Folks!
We have been busy improving Die After Sunset once again this week and are happy to share our progress with you. We are dedicated to bringing you the best game to enjoy, so we would love you to continue sharing your feedback and content.
Stay tuned every Friday for a 'Friday Fixes' post - giving you detailed insight into what the current known issues are and which ones have been fixed!
***
Performance issues, framerate improvements Problems configuring VSync Improvement of loading time from intro to main menu Game is not adapted for wide screens but can be selected as configuration Full screen toggle is not working properly
- Jump adjustments
- Hud improvements on recharge of items
- Improvements over Golden Plunder event
Improvement animation for teleport roll Fix over teleport roll in Murkraken event
- Improvement over by default weapons compared with leveled ones
Freezed state fast click is not working Murmukus brothers shouldn't be pushed away when they fall
- Spawn of more than 2 events available is a mistake
Achievements not triggering from the game to steam in some cases
- Rido unlock screen visual improvement to match other screens
- Free Muffin stops recharging life at some point during run
Weapons sometimes disappear when changing if for other one**
Changed files in this update