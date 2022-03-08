Phaseshift is available now in Early Access!

Phaseshift has now released onto Steam Early Access!

Thank you for everyone's support over the past several months in getting to Phaseshift this far, and apologies for the launch difficulties last week.

Launch week will have a discount, so get your copy while its on sale!

Join Discord!

If you're interesting in getting involved, join the Discord! Suggestions, feedback and bug reports are more than welcome!

Discord: https://discord.gg/XskfFX5DpU

What you can expect from development?

Roadmaps, change logs and the occasional dev log are all available on the Discord, loads more Phaseshift goodness to come soon!

if you're new to Phaseshift, version updates come every 2/3 weeks with rapid changes, so any ideas and feedback are always welcomed. Changes are documented here on the Steam Community, but also on the Phaseshift website. Phaseshift is continually improving with your input, the more the merrier!

Website: www.phaseshift-game.co.uk

As always, thanks for everyone's support, and hope to see you on the start line! ;)