Update 1.1.7.5 + Linux

Hi!
A small patch that addresses some things collected by the community over at Discord. Let's look at the patchnotes! By the way, if you like this game, please consider writing a nice review! Thank you!
ADDED
- Pause menu now shows you how and where you can save your game (at safe floors, y'all).
- Gem health is now shown more prominently when focussing on one in your inventory.
- Gems that affect targets will now log its event better and take into account the target's resists.
CHANGED
- When removing a gem at the blacksmith, you will now see selected gem info and health.
- Sometimes the graphic of the floor on the right stack interface didn't align properly.
- Mimics and similar monsters may now be one-shot killed without them activating first.
- Some monsters will now take into account your resists before trying to poison you.
FIXED
- Fixed trying to deconstruct an item when it should not be possible.
- Fixed typo's in some texts.
- Names of other player champions are sometimes sanitized if they contain illegal characters.
- Fixed savegame not always recognizing the appropriate Summoning scroll.
- Fixed disguised monsters accidently exposing themselves through the event log.
As always, if something's up, feel free to let me know in the community or Discord. If you come across a crash, check out the topic about bug reporting to get it to me as soon as possible.
Thanks! Enjoy!
-Lance
