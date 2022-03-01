Update 1.1.7.5 + Linux

Hi!

A small patch that addresses some things collected by the community over at Discord. Let's look at the patchnotes! By the way, if you like this game, please consider writing a nice review! Thank you!

ADDED

Pause menu now shows you how and where you can save your game (at safe floors, y'all).

Gem health is now shown more prominently when focussing on one in your inventory.

Gems that affect targets will now log its event better and take into account the target's resists.

CHANGED

When removing a gem at the blacksmith, you will now see selected gem info and health.

Sometimes the graphic of the floor on the right stack interface didn't align properly.

Mimics and similar monsters may now be one-shot killed without them activating first.

Some monsters will now take into account your resists before trying to poison you.

FIXED

Fixed trying to deconstruct an item when it should not be possible.

Fixed typo's in some texts.

Names of other player champions are sometimes sanitized if they contain illegal characters.

Fixed savegame not always recognizing the appropriate Summoning scroll.

Fixed disguised monsters accidently exposing themselves through the event log.

As always, if something's up, feel free to let me know in the community or Discord. If you come across a crash, check out the topic about bug reporting to get it to me as soon as possible.

Thanks! Enjoy!

-Lance