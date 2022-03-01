 Skip to content

Stay Safe: Labyrinth of the Mad update for 1 March 2022

Update 1.1.7.5 + Linux

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

A small patch that addresses some things collected by the community over at Discord. Let's look at the patchnotes! By the way, if you like this game, please consider writing a nice review! Thank you!

ADDED
  • Pause menu now shows you how and where you can save your game (at safe floors, y'all).
  • Gem health is now shown more prominently when focussing on one in your inventory.
  • Gems that affect targets will now log its event better and take into account the target's resists.
CHANGED
  • When removing a gem at the blacksmith, you will now see selected gem info and health.
  • Sometimes the graphic of the floor on the right stack interface didn't align properly.
  • Mimics and similar monsters may now be one-shot killed without them activating first.
  • Some monsters will now take into account your resists before trying to poison you.
FIXED
  • Fixed trying to deconstruct an item when it should not be possible.
  • Fixed typo's in some texts.
  • Names of other player champions are sometimes sanitized if they contain illegal characters.
  • Fixed savegame not always recognizing the appropriate Summoning scroll.
  • Fixed disguised monsters accidently exposing themselves through the event log.

As always, if something's up, feel free to let me know in the community or Discord. If you come across a crash, check out the topic about bug reporting to get it to me as soon as possible.

Thanks! Enjoy!

-Lance

