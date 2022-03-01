Patch: fixing the ending and thanks for the feedbacks

Hi everyone,

We want to thank you for playing our game, we are happy to see that the firsts feedbacks are positives !

We applied a small fix to correct a bug where the character disapear in the true ending.

Please let us known if you find any other bugs, we'll fix them as soon as possible. We really appreciate the time and effort you put in reviewing our game, we will try our best to improve it thanks to you and your really constructives feedbacks.

Have fun ! (And die a lot :P)