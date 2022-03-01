 Skip to content

Au-Delà update for 1 March 2022

Patch: fixing the ending and thanks for the feedbacks

Patch: Build 8293938 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We want to thank you for playing our game, we are happy to see that the firsts feedbacks are positives !

We applied a small fix to correct a bug where the character disapear in the true ending.

Please let us known if you find any other bugs, we'll fix them as soon as possible. We really appreciate the time and effort you put in reviewing our game, we will try our best to improve it thanks to you and your really constructives feedbacks.

Have fun ! (And die a lot :P)

Changed files in this update

Au-Delà Content Depot 1571661
