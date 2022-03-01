amazin' George 2 ½ DLC Expansion (2.0)

amazin' George 2 ½ adds hours of gameplay and expands the chapter after defeating King Rattie.

Journey across the world of Felina and save the white witch cat princess, Tabitha from the Snowy Island and restore the astrals back to humans again. Also features more spells, areas, monsters and general improvements to the game on a whole.

Other specific bug fixes and improvements include

-Revamped battle system UI and modified terms

-Fixed a bug where Master would keep moving forward during battles eventually leaving the screen.

-Rebalanced difficulty in relation to the game expansion

-Many graphical improvements and sharper textures

-Fixed a bug that could happen at George's house outside which would cause debug text to appear.

-Fixed localization bugs.

-Fixed an achievement bug that could happen preventing the achievement from being gained.

-Fixed loading delays when leaving battles and entering a new one on lower end systems (Check System Requirements)

-Added new ending to the game and credits

This game build has been checked by Nintendo in preperation for the Switch patch so we can with confidence, say it's overall quality is strictly polished due to Nintendo's approval process.