The 16.1 update and the Crocodile Pack DLC are available today!

Hello Runners!

We’re happy to announce that SnowRunner expands its roster of tough and powerful vehicles with the new Crocodile Pack, available today on Steam! Nicknamed after the timeless reptile for its signature shape and deep engine bellowing, the brand new Step 33-64 “Crocodile” truck comes with three uniquely styled add-ons. Check it out in today’s new screenshots!

A jack-of-all-trades with a vintage, no-nonsense design

The Step 33-64 “Crocodile” is as versatile as it is humble, able to switch between tasks and terrains without a hitch. Accompanying the Step 33-64 in the Crocodile Pack come three visually unique add-ons to complete the vintage look; Rescue vehicles with the maintenance and fuel add-ons, and haul cargo with the side-board. Rumbling through wild and snowy forests in the Step 33-64, it’s easy to forget the year, as well as the passing of time.

The Crocodile Pack is available today for purchase on Steam as a standalone DLC. The ultimate off-roading experience, SnowRunner, its Year 1 and Year 2 Passes are available now on Steam. For more information, visit our official store page.

You’ll find below the complete patch notes for the 16.1 update, now available on every platform. It brings various bug fixes, improvements and more.

Happy reading!

Patch notes

New Content:

Crocodile Pack is available today for purchase

UI:

Improved logic for compatible add-ons pop up in the garage

Fixed a bug where the Left Stick Press (Hold) UI button prompt was misplaced in the Control Scheme B settings screen

Fixed a bug where the button "Move to Garage" was missing from the global map if the player was on this map

Photomode:

Fixed a bug where it was impossible to take a photo in photo mode on the windows store version of the game

Fixed a bug where a button to open photo mode was missing while the tutorial hints were shown

Fixed photo mode on the switch in the coop

Fixed a bug where frame rates dropped on a console when a player change brightness settings

Fixed a bug where the colors of the created screenshot taken in the Steam version of the game were inverted

Fixed a bug where players were unable to navigate in the photo mode menu with a controller once they used mouse & keyboard

Hard Mode:

Fixed a bug where guests were unable to replenish supplies in the service trailer in a co-op in hard mode

Vehicles:

Fixed a bug where stickers of the 'Slot 3' were clipping into the interior textures of the 'Tayga 6455B'

Crossplay:

Enabled crossplay with Xbox platform

Fixed a bug where the 'Paste' button was displayed as the 'Ins' keyboard button in the ”connect to crossplay session by code” window when a player used a gamepad

Mods:

Fixed a bug where the mods list that the player needs to download before entering a game was incomplete

Updated game editor packing system, it will now compile separate zip files for each platform

Fixed watchtowers display on a map for mod maps

General fixes:

Fixed a bug where rails did not spawn in the Guardian of the Grove contract in the Don region

Fixed a bug where it was possible to duplicate cargo on objective restart in co-op

Fixed a bug where 'Offroad Scout Trailer' did not disappear after completing the 'Trailer with New Equipment' contract in the coop session

Fixed a bug where the 'Workhorse' task was not completed if the 'Chevrolet CK1500' truck was repaired and refueled before completion of the first stage of the task

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1465360/SnowRunner/