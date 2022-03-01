 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Driver Fusion update for 1 March 2022

Driver Fusion 9.3 Update Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8293326 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're delighted to announce the release of Driver Fusion 9.3. This release contains several improvements based on your feedback. Please send your comments and suggestions to us, we like to read and use them!

Health check

If you hide a device or driver, it's now hidden by category instead of all categories. In addition, pre-selected categories are now remembered when you restart Driver Fusion.

Performance

The overall performance has been significantly improved, such as reducing the time it takes to switch between features.

Driver download

Downloadable drivers now show their download size, which can be useful if you have a slow or metered connection.

Device monitor

We've added and extended support for various devices, such as AMD Ryzen processors, Intel integrated graphic cards, Samsung NVMe drives, and several motherboards and fan sensors.

Driver cleaner

The cleanable drivers received new entries to be up-to-date with their latest versions.

What else?

The issues that you've reported have all been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Driver Fusion Content Depot 234821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.