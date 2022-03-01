Driver Fusion 9.3 Update Released

We're delighted to announce the release of Driver Fusion 9.3. This release contains several improvements based on your feedback. Please send your comments and suggestions to us, we like to read and use them!

Health check

If you hide a device or driver, it's now hidden by category instead of all categories. In addition, pre-selected categories are now remembered when you restart Driver Fusion.

Performance

The overall performance has been significantly improved, such as reducing the time it takes to switch between features.

Driver download

Downloadable drivers now show their download size, which can be useful if you have a slow or metered connection.

Device monitor

We've added and extended support for various devices, such as AMD Ryzen processors, Intel integrated graphic cards, Samsung NVMe drives, and several motherboards and fan sensors.

Driver cleaner

The cleanable drivers received new entries to be up-to-date with their latest versions.

What else?

The issues that you've reported have all been fixed.