Update 2.1.303. Bug fixes

In this update, we fixed bugs with screen resolution changes, key binding and FPS capping, added effects for shield abilities and sounds. We have begun the transition to a new version of the Unity game engine, which fixed a bug that caused invisible walls to appear in the game, as well as many other improvements. The transition will require a lot of related systems and components to be reconfigured, so don't expect new content in the next patch. We will also look to add rewards from the current Supporter Packs for the next update.
Thanks a lot for your support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!
Update 2.1.303. Changelog
Improvements and bug fixes:
- Added screen resolution setting to the options menu.
- Added effects to active abilities of shields, improved already added effects.
- Added sounds to all abilities with visual effects.
- Additional keys for belt slots can now be rebinded.
- Fixed a bug due to which the pet summon key setting was not saved.
- Fixed a bug due to which the list of quests sometimes did not update.
- Fixed an issue where the frame limit in settings might not be applied due to the Vsync setting being enabled.
- Fixed Vsync actual display bug.
- Fixed the graphics of the beaches of the starting island.
Changed files in this update