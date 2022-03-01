 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 1 March 2022

Update 2.1.303. Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8293264 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, we fixed bugs with screen resolution changes, key binding and FPS capping, added effects for shield abilities and sounds. We have begun the transition to a new version of the Unity game engine, which fixed a bug that caused invisible walls to appear in the game, as well as many other improvements. The transition will require a lot of related systems and components to be reconfigured, so don't expect new content in the next patch. We will also look to add rewards from the current Supporter Packs for the next update.

Thanks a lot for your support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!

Update 2.1.303. Changelog

Improvements and bug fixes:

  • Added screen resolution setting to the options menu.
  • Added effects to active abilities of shields, improved already added effects.
  • Added sounds to all abilities with visual effects.
  • Additional keys for belt slots can now be rebinded.
  • Fixed a bug due to which the pet summon key setting was not saved.
  • Fixed a bug due to which the list of quests sometimes did not update.
  • Fixed an issue where the frame limit in settings might not be applied due to the Vsync setting being enabled.
  • Fixed Vsync actual display bug.
  • Fixed the graphics of the beaches of the starting island.

Changed files in this update

Win64 Depot 1134701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.