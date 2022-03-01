Update 2.1.303. Bug fixes

In this update, we fixed bugs with screen resolution changes, key binding and FPS capping, added effects for shield abilities and sounds. We have begun the transition to a new version of the Unity game engine, which fixed a bug that caused invisible walls to appear in the game, as well as many other improvements. The transition will require a lot of related systems and components to be reconfigured, so don't expect new content in the next patch. We will also look to add rewards from the current Supporter Packs for the next update.

Thanks a lot for your support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!

Improvements and bug fixes: