Update V8.0 & V8.01 Handle Mode Optimization

Hello Adventurers,

We have been optimizing the handle mode of Never Return and have made some progress so far. Please update your experience. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.

Update v8.0

Optimize all UI operation modes in Handle Mode

(!! Please reset the hotkeys positions in the Handle Control!! Use the default settings to prevent key positions from conflicting or not taking effect)

Added Handle Mode for quick action of each interface button

Added Handle Mode part of the interface operation check box

Added Handle Mode a quick action prompt list UI on the right side of screen

Added Handle Mode setting interface setting adjustment and select switch action

(The default position of select is equipment filtering)

Added Handle Mode Forge interface selection material addition and subtraction action

Added Handle Mode Talent interface Gems Add and Extract action

Added Handle Mode Talent interface upgrade 10 or 100 quick action

Added Handle Mode Bounty Task interface Accept and Complete quick action

Added Handle Mode Ranking interface select to view details and switch tabs action

Added Handle Mode Rifts and Rune interface select to Add / Extract / Removed action

Added Handle Mode Pray interface quickly Add action

Added Handle Mode Seal interface Select Affix action

Added Handle Mode Achievement interface all receive action

(This action will not be displayed when there is no reward to collect)

Added elite enemy Relic Golem in Ruins Map which can drop Rune Crystal

Modify Handle Mode default map hotkeys for PS4 by pressing the touchpad , and for XBOX by window view key

(When the map is opened, the left joystick controls the map to move , and the right joystick to control the map zoom. Press the right joystick to return to the role control , and that will not close the map)

Modify Controller mode → key defaults to hide the character panel when the backpack is open , and hide the pickup list when the backpack is not open

Modify Controller mode ← key defaults to open or close backpack

(Warehouse, NextBox, Strengthening and other interfaces with backpack can also applicable ← key to close backpack)

Modify the hidden Artifact Devour button when opening the Warehouse / NextBox / Pray / Strengthening interface

Modify Controller mode the pick list can use ↑ and ↓ key to switch

Modify Pray interface right click into the pray bar is no longer equipped

Modify Seal Crystal no longer pops automatically requires manual interaction

Fix the problem that the reset button will empty the login information

Fix the problem with the English text of the Bounty Task button

Adjusted the size and display ratio of each UI interface

Adjusted the proportion of text display in some interface rules

Adjusted some button size, the English text length and color

Adjusted the skill reset interface button text and selectable skill details text size

Adjusted the shield duration of the Equipment Affix - Bless

Adjusted the cool down text description of the Equipment Affix - Bless

Optimize the main menu interface scene using baking light

Optimize some models of the KingDom and Ruin Map

Optimize the baking lightmap of the KingDom and Ruin Map

Optimize normal map of the KingDom and Ruin Map

Optimize some Boss attack actions

Update v8.01

Added magical entries:

Increased penetration resistance against Reflect

Enhanced base health

Enhanced base defense

Enhanced base attacking

Adjusted Artifacts Green's pocket watch, Blue Holy Grail, Book of Arcane, Demon Skull, Castle Lantern, and Seal Scroll: added aforementioned magical effects

Adjusted Artifacts Green's pocket watch, Blue Holy Grail, Book of Arcane, Demon Skull, and Castle Lantern: enhanced their basic stats



Added Blessing Equipment entries:

When a skill is channeling, the attack power is increased, lasts for 5 seconds Slots: Helmet & Pauldrons

When firing a projectile, there are chances to trigger a second projection Slots: Chest & Boots

Projectiles have chances to deal triple critical damage Slots: Gloves & Arm guards

There are chances to be immune to all projectile damage while wielding a melee weapon Slots: Chest & Legs

Damage taken beyond 5 meters is reduced Slots: Pauldrons & Boots

Damage taken within 5 meters is reduced Slots: Pauldrons & Boots



Added Red Equipment entries:

When any abnormal state is caused, the attack power is increased by 20%, lasts for 5 seconds, and can stack up to 5 layers Slots: Helmet & Chest

Projectiles have chances to deal quadruple critical damage Slots: Pauldrons



Added that press left rocker to open Manual to guide

Added that you can now vote like, oppose and doubt on the ranking

Added Floor choices and Teleport

Fixed the problem that Artifacts stats errors if the basic stats cooldown time exceeds 100

Modify the Handle Mode, in which pointer is no longer displayed

Modify relevant texts for Tutorial in Handle Mode

Modify the check box size to adapt to different screen resolutions

Modify that NPC models is no longer hidden under certain circumstances

Optimize the Tutorial/Some Castle environment models

Optimize that bake lighting is utilized in Character Panel interface