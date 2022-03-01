 Skip to content

MeteoHeroes update for 1 March 2022

MeteoHeroes: Saving Planet Earth now available!!

MeteoHeroes update for 1 March 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8292737

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Wherever and whenever they are needed, you’ll find the MeteoHeroes! Our super-powered friends are ready to solve any problem that may affect the environment anywhere on Earth!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1867270/MeteoHeroes/

Get ready for a fun-filled action platform game in which you must find the hidden items that will help you clean up every city and get the MeteoHeroes’ back to their home – while keeping out of reach of the many enemies that want to stop you. It’s fabulous fun for children of all ages – and, of course, features all the characters from the popular TV series MeteoHeroes!

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 8292737
MeteoHeroes Content Depot 1867271
