MeteoHeroes: Saving Planet Earth now available!!

Wherever and whenever they are needed, you’ll find the MeteoHeroes! Our super-powered friends are ready to solve any problem that may affect the environment anywhere on Earth!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1867270/MeteoHeroes/

Get ready for a fun-filled action platform game in which you must find the hidden items that will help you clean up every city and get the MeteoHeroes’ back to their home – while keeping out of reach of the many enemies that want to stop you. It’s fabulous fun for children of all ages – and, of course, features all the characters from the popular TV series MeteoHeroes!