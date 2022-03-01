Version 1.5 is here, featuring Chapter 1 EX!

With the passing of February comes the end of the Valentines update, meaning if you missed out on unlocking Giga and the board then it's gone until next year. But don't fret just yet, as both her and the board will be available for direct purchase at a later date for those who still want to take her for a spin.

To compensate for this, we're proud to announce a brand new chapter: Chapter 1 EX! Take on the chapter you thought was over, now with a devious twist! We won't be telling you WHAT the twist is, however. That would ruin the surprise!

