Hello! In our latest article, we talked about game events. Today we’ll focus on the details of these mechanics.

After the event occurs, the player will have to make a choice that greatly affects anything that will follow. There is a setback time for the events. When the conditions are the same to trigger the event, it can be shown to the player again. Some of the events are unique and will be shown to the player only once. Sometimes you’ll need more resources to choose one of the event options. On the contrary, you can get extra resources in some cases.

Quite often, one of the options to choose in an event will trigger the next step of that event. This way a small chain of events will be connected by a short storyline.

These chains of events are designed to make gameplay more diverse. Also, there will be side quests in these events that correspond to the event storyline.

We’re also currently working on events for the game tutorial. As a whole, they are similar to the game events, but they are made to diversify tutorials. The tasks available in the tutorial events allow you to learn and put into practice all the knowledge gained during the tutorial. This type of event is still under development. We’ll run a few tests before releasing it so there may still be changes to the tutorial events.