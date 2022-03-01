BEAST Update (0.730) is now live!

YouTube

I'm excited to announce the BEAST Update is now Live! This is the biggest update yet with a bunch of new features and Improvements.

What's new?

NEW BEASTS

A wild Mantis and shapeshifting Chimera have appeared!

BEAST LIMBS

Alter your beast with the Crab Gun, Lich Hand and Worm Cannon

NEW CURSE SYSTEM

Stack debuffs on yourself to get showered in gold (if you survive)

SPIDER CAVERNS

A dangerous new starting Zone

Streamlined display and better ultrawide support

Improvements:

-Reworked armor, is now more scarce and regenerates

-New loadout items up to level 25

-Homonculus now teleports you to safety (from lava/storm clouds)

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the player would get pushed through walls

Fixed some bugs related to save states and continue game

Fixed various bugs related to weapon animations

Minor bug fixes

Thanks for playing! There is quite a lot of content in this update, so I do apologise for any bugs that will probably occur. If anything does go wrong, please let me know on steam discussions or on discord. I'll be making fixes and adding a couple more items this week.

Cheers and enjoy!

-Adam