Getaway Chase Tournament Update

New tournament: Getaway Chase

New tournament reward bundles

We're excited to announce the availability of a new tournament!

This time around we're taking you back to Hillstreet, racing flat out through the sprawling downtown streets from checkpoint to checkpoint in a race-prepped Tristar. In the event, the better you do between each checkpoint the more time you save, but with each successive lap you're given less and less time and at the same time the taxi cabs do their best to block you from taking the perfect line. How far can you make it? As for the weekly events, this time around they are a mix of neck-to-neck demolition racing as well as white-knuckle time trials with Rocket RX, so no matter which style is right up your ante there's something sure to strike the right chord with you. Make sure to participate since the tournament shop has been loaded with a new sweet Tristar bundle featured in the monthly event as well as another one for Speeddemon.

Naturally, this release also contains a number of enhancements and bug fixes, mainly for the new cup mode we rolled out in the previous major update. Please check out the release notes below for a summary of items added, fixed or improved upon.

RELEASE NOTES

Game version

PC: 1.285147

TOURNAMENT

New tournament season: Getaway Chase

New reward bundles for Tristar and Speedemon

MULTIPLAYER

Improved client/server synchronization reliability, reducing chance of warping.

Session Mode support: Session can be set to Normal, Qualifying or Cup. Two types of Qualifying Sessions are available, Sprint or Lap. In Qualifying Sprint, the players participate in a race lasting the set amount of laps that determines the grid order. In Qualifying Lap, the grid is sorted based on the lap times achieved during the qualifying session lasting the set amount of minutes.

Added different Grid Order options: Normal, Reverse, Random or Qualifying. In Normal and Reverse, the grid order is determined by the performance points (PP) of the cars and it can be either fastest first (Normal) or slowest first (Reverse). In the case of Qualifying, the grid order is determined by the Qualifying session.

Added support for different Cup Points Systems.

Added an option (admin/host/moderator only) to toggle between showing Player IDs and avatar icons in the Lobby.

Added Send button for sending lobby chat message.

SYSTEM

Increased Save Game buffer size to resolve reported save game issues.

Added Steam Deck virtual keyboard support.

VEHICLES

Car icons now reflect the correct car variant.

Minor improvements and bug fixes.

TRACKS

On Rosenheim, it's no longer possible to take a shortcut to bypass the start area.

Fixed missing collision on Fire Rock Raceway.

Minor improvements and bug fixes.

LOCALIZATION