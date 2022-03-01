Race Condition Out Now

After two years of development, we are incredibly happy to finally have reached this important milestone. Race Condition is launching today and you’ll finally be able to get your hands on the full game.

In Race Condition you begin your career as a rookie in a highly competitive open-wheel racing league. A rivalry with the suspiciously good opponent Mr. Dickmann makes things extra challenging, as you tour the world over a series of intense races, with their fair share of crashes, pit-stops and strategic decisions.

The game also features time trial racing, quick race and split-screen multiplayer, as well as online leaderboards, different car setups, steam achievements, a great retro soundtrack and more. If you haven’t already, try the free demo to get a feel for how it plays.

And when you’re ready to take on the full challenge, you can get Race Condition here!