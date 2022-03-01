Figurine Scene Simulator "Jumpstart" Early Access Release

Hello all!

We're launching our "Jumpstart" Early Access release today. You can install over 250 characters from 5 different franchises and try the out with the FSS features such as posing them with animations, setting up animation sequences, adding props and configuring realism effects including a look effect and chest animator.

This is a very early cut of the game and does not include any of the gamification features or the advanced customization features we have planned for the next phases in the roadmap (along with many other character enhancement/quality features). If you're interested in this early cut, we'd love for you to try out the game and give us some feedback, but if you're looking for a more finished product, please wait for one of the later releases which will be more mature and help guide you through using the game features better.

Thanks for your time! We're excited to see what the community thinks - even if it's still a bit rough ;-)

Rez You Later,

-Arcade Player '99