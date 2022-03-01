YouTube

BIRBOUT! v1.1 (Full Ver.) Patch Notes

Developer’s Address

Hey everyone! Welcome to BIRBOUT!’s first big update… Run-It Random! This was super exciting for me since I got to really get creative with giving the game some stellar new features and a lot more replay value! This is the first big step forward for BIRBOUT!.

Of course I have to give a hand to the community. This update was also my chance to implement some feedback, and I even managed to set up a proper beta branch on Steam. We even did some testing on some release candidates. A lot of the feedback backlog from v1.0 got solved as well like the uncapped framerate (only for benchmarking by the way)

As always if you have any feedback on absolutely anything, please join our Discord server! https://discord.gg/DaXYKw5W6U

Also, the playtest sessions are a fun time, so consider joining!

New Features

• No longer are you limited to 10 presets, you can now go up to 66!

• Your legacy presets (if you have a v1.0 save file) will be converted.

• The UI changes size to fit all of the presets in one screen!

• Notification lights will show up when you have items that you haven’t used yet. This goes for the Your Loadout button on the main menu, the item slots on the Loadout screen, and the item selector buttons.

• You can now name presets!

• You can open a more detailed screen to see when the preset was established, how much playtime is on it, and how much playtime you have clocked on your items.

• The detailed screen contains other useful functions such as renaming a preset, changing it’s order in your preset list or deleting it!

• You can now revert changes before saving them, such as changing items in a preset, your currently selected preset, re-orders, deletions, unequips and various other features.

• You can also randomise presets on creation!

• Modifiers! You can select Randomiser Mode, Speedrun mode, or stack the effects of Both!

• Randomiser changes your loadout on every respawn!

• Speedrun replaces the time score bonus with a live timer, the results screen with speedrun times, and the scoreboard and intro leaderboards are re-ordered by time and whether the record was a speedrun.

• Random Level mode, which replaces Single-level in Randomiser. Every respawn or re-roll, the current level changes!

• Speedrun Campaign mode! This is a fancy way to seperate out true speedrun camapigns from casual playthroughs!

• Screen looping now has a sound. There are different sounds for looping right-to-left or left-to-right. The sound itself is an edited sound effect of a slide whistle.

• Projectiles and Melees have a sound when they clash together! The sound is different if a projectile hits a projectile, a melee hits a projectile, or a melee hits a melee. (Charms are considered ‘’’projectiles’’’ in this case).

• New Option! Uncapped framerate! Please note: only use this for benchmarking. This takes up a lot of VRAM and power! The game no longer uses V-Sync and is capped to 100 fps by default to save power.

• The Weapon Wheel is now in the game! Press the 4 key, MOUSE3 or R3 (on controller) to open the radial menu!

• Smoother UI experience in paged menus. The title bars are now animated, and the dots at the top indicate which page you are on.

• Hurt animation when Sunny or enemy birds get hit!

Weapon Rebalances

• Spark’s hitbox was raised and made taller. This will make it less likely for it to skim under Plovers when trying to hit them.

Map Rebalances

• 7 enemies in C1M10 have had their bugles forcibly confiscated for making the damn level too hard.

Technical Updates

• Completely reworked save system. All save types are now united under one save system with the same base and similar internal code for loading and saving data.

• Refactored Sunny’s code such that the health script and main script are one, causing a lot of bridging code and the extra script on Sunny and the enemies to be cut out. This is a decent performance boost.

• The Loadout screen’s code got completely reworked for both the new features and better technical performance. It’s much more efficient on disk as well.

• Radial Menus are a thing. Will probably be used for better text input on controller in future.

• Reworked Show/Hide system for the Main Menu, which will take out a lot of the bugs and glitches related to menu navigation.

• Level Loading and Round Starting code has been refactored a little bit. This is mostly due to Randomiser.

Bug Fixes

• Various UI and navigation bugs.

• Some spawning collision out-of-bounds glitches

…and, as always, Thanks for reading, and take care!

-Jazztache (1700Sun27Feb22)