GLOBAL UPDATE: PVP MODE!

Share · View all patches · Build 8290761 · Last edited 1 March 2022 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy

A new mode, a modified customization section and other changes are waiting for you!

NEW PVP MODE ADDED!

Fight other survivors, win crazy battles and get rewards!

Four modes are available:

▸ Deathmatch

▸ Team Deathmatch

▸ Capture the Flag

▸ Free mode

We've updated the customization section for your character - we hope it's more convenient!

We also added the ability to customize your hook!

AND OTHER SMALL CHANGES

We've increased the number of flowers on the islands, so painting the raft will be much easier! We also fixed many minor bugs.

We hope you enjoy our update!