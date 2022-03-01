GLOBAL UPDATE: PVP MODE!

GLOBAL UPDATE FOR «SURVIVE ON RAFT» AVAILABLE ON STEAM!
A new mode, a modified customization section and other changes are waiting for you!
NEW PVP MODE ADDED!
Fight other survivors, win crazy battles and get rewards!
Four modes are available:
▸ Deathmatch
▸ Team Deathmatch
▸ Capture the Flag
▸ Free mode
UPDATE CUSTOMIZATION SECTION!
We've updated the customization section for your character - we hope it's more convenient!
We also added the ability to customize your hook!
AND OTHER SMALL CHANGES
We've increased the number of flowers on the islands, so painting the raft will be much easier! We also fixed many minor bugs.
We hope you enjoy our update!
