 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Survive on Raft update for 1 March 2022

GLOBAL UPDATE: PVP MODE!

Share · View all patches · Build 8290761 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GLOBAL UPDATE FOR «SURVIVE ON RAFT» AVAILABLE ON STEAM!

A new mode, a modified customization section and other changes are waiting for you!

NEW PVP MODE ADDED!

Fight other survivors, win crazy battles and get rewards!

Four modes are available:

▸ Deathmatch

▸ Team Deathmatch

▸ Capture the Flag

▸ Free mode

UPDATE CUSTOMIZATION SECTION!

We've updated the customization section for your character - we hope it's more convenient!

We also added the ability to customize your hook!

AND OTHER SMALL CHANGES

We've increased the number of flowers on the islands, so painting the raft will be much easier! We also fixed many minor bugs.

We hope you enjoy our update!

Changed files in this update

Raft Content Depot 1094001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.