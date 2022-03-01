 Skip to content

Heavenly Bodies update for 1 March 2022

Update Notes For March 1

Hey everyone!

We hope you're all enjoying Heavenly Bodies! We've been taking a little break from things to rest our heads, but we're starting up with fixes again now. Thank you to everyone who has reported their issues.

We just have a couple of fixes today:

  • Added support for DualSense controller on Windows and Mac platforms (including M1).
  • Fixed issue where unsupported devices could cause the game to close as soon as the title screen became visible.

We are still actively working to add support for additional devices, but it's unfortunately a slow process which we too are frustrated by! With this, we thank you so much for your patience. If you can't get your controllers to work, please reach out to us at help@2pt.com.au - we make it our duty to help you out.

☆ Thanks for playing! ☆

