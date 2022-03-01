 Skip to content

A Pinch of Magic update for 1 March 2022

Version 1.2 - Art Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.2 of A Pinch of Magic is here! This small update includes a few fixes and an art update- sprite tints!

Now, depending on the scene, the artwork will better match it. At the beach at sunset with Kiana or Mikhail? Now you're pinker! Working late at night at the café? Now it looks more like nighttime!

Thank you everyone who's played A Pinch of Magic so far! We released it just under a year ago for the NaNoRenO visual novel game jam where we made it in one month and now it's been downloaded over 50,000 times since.

If you're interested in reading more about how it was made, you can check out the devlogs here.

