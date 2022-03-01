New Update! Random, Tips, Fixes!

Hello everyone!



Sorry it took so long to release this update, I just took a break from development for January.

Let's move on to innovations:

Returned the logs.

I have returned the logs for easy use of debugging the game and ask you to look if you find a gray screen instead of launching the game.



Disabled map music research.

The music that plays when you can't see the monster and you're not running away from it. I want to see how it is played in the oppressive silence. Please write your opinion about this in the discord of your game.

Added a mechanic to help find keys.

It only works for difficulties below Hard. If a win cannot be found by the next key on the path to winning the timing, the nearest key needed will start emitting a whisper that can be heard throughout the map. As soon as consumers pick it up or arrive, the whispering will stop and the time before the prompt is reset. The keys emit a Whiper whisper, which makes playing with him a little more difficult.

Randomly.

Added random pick mechanic. You can now select a random character, a random map, and a random AI monster in the lobby. If errors occur, please bear with me.



Fixes:

Fixed a bug where it was possible to select a character, prepare and select with a character, thereby breaking the launch of the game at the start of the match.

Fixed a bug when Shady could get out in the center of the player's shadows.

Fixed a bug where the game did not end if the player was on the way out and the last one killed the monster.

Increased attack radius for survivors. With the previous radius it was very difficult to detect Viper's AI, now you still have to face this ambush, but it's easier.

Write review Under Lock on Steam if you want to help the game.

Also join the game's channel discord to share your ideas, discuss bugs, or find players to play together.

