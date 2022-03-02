Kardboard Kings - 0.5.11 Patch Notes

Hey, card sharks!

We've got another promised update out for you to play around with! This update pairs some low-hanging quality of life changes that we've seen folks ask for as well as another big round of bugfixes to stamp out any issues that have persisted since launch. The headline changes are that Clearance sales sell your cheapest cards first, Declan keeps coming to the shop even after you get all the decorations, and customers chance to buy cards now scales according to their median price rather than a fixed price.

As a note, if you'd like to see some of these changes take place, you're going to need to cycle a new day to get them to trigger. Some stuff you'll see right on loading up the game but some things will need a new save trigger to kick in, as it were.

Here's the full list of changes:

Quality of life/balance changes

:

Clearance sales now sell your cheapest cards first.

Cards in inventory are now marked if they will be sold at an upcoming clearance sale.

Declan now continues to come in after all decorations are unlocked and will reward you with boosters.

Reputation gain/lost from requests capped at 10.

Added a card diagram to the magazine.

Customers chance to buy cards now scaled with median price of card rarity.

Replacing a card in your binder with a shiny will now return you the original card.

Banlist events now change card prices more aggressively to try prevent the same cards from appearing on the banlist.

Card colours now shown in phone news items.

Card price decreases have been made more intense to try prevent card prices inflating over time.

Speed of end of day price changes now scale with number to decrease waiting time.

Bug fixes:

Fixed shop fail event not triggering.

Improved performance for huge card collections.

Fixed incorrect calendar descriptions for some news events

Prevented phone news items occurring at negative days and not disappearing.

Rare impossible requests will not generate.

Set posters now no longer unlock prematurely.

If you're still having any issues with the game, please feel free to continue reporting them to me! I'm happy to shoot those reports off to the developers!